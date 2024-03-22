Subscribe
News

Silkpay and Market Pay enhance merchants' payment solutions

Friday 22 March 2024 15:18 CET | News

Silkpay has partnered with Market Pay to introduce advanced payment solutions for European merchants, leveraging PAX Payment POS terminals.

 

In the dynamic landscape of retail and online transactions, Silkpay has announced a strategic partnership with Market Pay, an omnichannel and unified payment platform known for its extensive solutions. This collaboration focuses on providing European merchants in France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal, and the Netherlands in-store payment solutions with PAX Payment POS terminals.

Silkpay and Market Pay have a mutual goal to streamline payment systems for merchants, allowing them to accept a broader range of payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, CB, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay Yunshanfu through the Silkpay’s Pay On Site solution which provides PAX Payment POS terminals.

Benefits of the collaboration

For Silkpay

Integrating the Pay On Site solution with PAX terminals, significantly enhances Silkpay's service offerings. Despite already supporting various payment methods, this collaboration enables the company to cater to an even broader range of customer preferences.

The addition of PAX POS terminals reaffirms Silkpay's commitment to leveraging advanced technology and responding proactively to the evolving needs of the digital economy. The move not only solidifies its market presence, but also reflects its dedication to streamlining payment transactions and supporting merchant growth, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency and customer reach.

For merchants

The collaboration offers numerous benefits for merchants. With Pax Payment terminals available through Silkpay, merchants can accommodate a wider range of payment methods, crucial for attracting and retaining a diverse customer base in a global market. Silkpay's support ensures smooth integration of terminals into existing systems, minimising operational disruption and maximising the potential of advanced payment technology.

This development aims to provide practical solutions for merchants to thrive in a competitive marketplace, offering expanded payment capabilities and enhancing customer service. By introducing Pax terminals through Market Pay's Pay On Site solution, Silkpay addresses the need for versatile payment methods, focusing on Visa, Mastercard, and CB acceptance. This provides merchants a streamlined, efficient, and inclusive payment experience worldwide.


