SeedBlink ends its series A financing round with EUR 3 mln

Friday 28 May 2021 15:26 CET | News

SeedBlink has ended the series A financing round worth EUR 3 million, of which EUR 1,1 million through crowd investing, double the initial target.

Thus, 47 Elite and Classic members invested EUR 550,000 between 24-26 May, and on 27 May 80 people invested EUR 550,000 in 20 minutes.

SeedBlink is a platform that democratizes access to early-stage investments for investors who do not have large amounts of money nor the time needed to join exclusive clubs.

The funding will allow SeedBlink to evolve from an investment tool for those who want to support the ecosystem of relatively small amounts of technology startups into an improved platform.


