News

SBM Bank to offer smarter payments solutions through Mastercard Send

Tuesday 7 July 2020 13:22 CET | News

India-based SBM Bank has partnered with Mastercard to restructure domestic and cross-border payments and remittances through Mastercard Send. 

Mastercard Send plays a key role in diversifying Mastercard’s payment flows and strengthen payment experiences for customers. In this way, customers will be able to make real-time domestic business-to-consumer (B2C) transfers efficiently, as per a statement.

According to IBS Intelligence, remittances and payments businesses are crucial for SBM Bank India’s growth strategy.


More: Link


Keywords: SBM Bank, banks, partnership, Mastercard, payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: India
