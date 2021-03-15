|
Riskcovry raises USD 5 mln in Series A funding

Monday 15 March 2021 13:48 CET | News

Insurtech startup Riskcovry has received USD 5 million in Series A funding, led by Omidyar Network India.

India-based venture capital fund Pentathlon Ventures and Delhi-based DMI Sparkle Fund were also among the new investors. The startup will use the funds to build new insurance products, invest in its data science team and products, and quadruple its partner network in the next 18 months.

The business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) startup enables companies from any industry to offer digital insurance products and services to their end-customers. Riskcovry and provides plug-and-play technology to its 50 partners across sectors and industries. 


More: Link


Keywords: startup, funding, Open Banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: India
