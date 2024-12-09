Subscribe
News

Red River Bank partners with Allied Payment Network for real-time payments

Monday 9 December 2024 09:29 CET | News

Red River Bank has partnered with Allied Payment Network in order to integrate the latter’s real-time payment solutions into its Q2 Digital Banking Platform. 

Following this announcement, the collaboration with Allied Payment Network will enable Red River Bank to accelerate its strategy of providing optimised real-time payment solutions, backed by improved and secure customer support. 

In addition, the deal is expected to reinforce the bank’s commitment to offer efficient and comprehensive digital solutions for its communities. Both Red River Bank and Allied Payment Network will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Red River Bank x Allied Payment Network partnership

Allied Payment Network represents a customer-centric firm that is expected to provide its suite of solutions and expertise in order to accelerate the bank’s development, as well as improve its overall client experience. Allied’s features include the ability to easily research and track payments, as well as offer a simpler and quicker process for adding new ACH vendors.

By integrating Allied Payment Network in its Q2 Digital Banking Platform, the Red River Bank will continue its strategy to provide improved and secure solutions to its customer base. At the same time, Allied Payment Network will continue to focus on developing products that will put financial institutions such as the Red River Bank at the center of the communities they serve, aiming to give them the possibility to understand the needs of clients better and make optimised decisions in the process of meeting them. 


Source: Link


Keywords: partnership, payments , real-time payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Allied Payment Network, Red River Bank
Countries: United States
Allied Payment Network

Red River Bank

