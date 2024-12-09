Red River Bank partners with Allied Payment Network for real-time payments

Following this announcement, the collaboration with Allied Payment Network will enable Red River Bank to accelerate its strategy of providing optimised real-time payment solutions, backed by improved and secure customer support.
In addition, the deal is expected to reinforce the bank’s commitment to offer efficient and comprehensive digital solutions for its communities. Both Red River Bank and Allied Payment Network will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
Allied Payment Network represents a customer-centric firm that is expected to provide its suite of solutions and expertise in order to accelerate the bank’s development, as well as improve its overall client experience. Allied’s features include the ability to easily research and track payments, as well as offer a simpler and quicker process for adding new ACH vendors.
By integrating Allied Payment Network in its Q2 Digital Banking Platform, the Red River Bank will continue its strategy to provide improved and secure solutions to its customer base. At the same time, Allied Payment Network will continue to focus on developing products that will put financial institutions such as the Red River Bank at the center of the communities they serve, aiming to give them the possibility to understand the needs of clients better and make optimised decisions in the process of meeting them.
