|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PayEm launches One Click Reconciliation

Tuesday 9 November 2021 15:04 CET | News

Israel-based fintech PayEm has announced the launch of a new feature, One Click Reconciliation to edit and sync multiple transactions in a single click.

PayEm’s new feature is meant for finance teams and will allow them to save time on repetitive tasks: One Click Reconciliation allows users to sync bill payments as well as journal entries. The new feature also skips the sync, allowing users to select payments as reconciled.

The feature grants the option to assign multiple payments to one bill and reconcile it to ERP. Now, with the new feature, finance teams can shorten the reconciliation process. This feature has been estimated by companies who used it in the beta stage to save up to 2,000 hours a year.

PayEm’s platform creates the context for every transaction up front. Whether from a PO or vendor card transaction, every detail of every expense is automatically recorded and matched in PayEm’s platform and then synced to the company’s ERP.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, reconciliation, data , ERP
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Israel
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like