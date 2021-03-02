|
moneycorp Americas to open a China division in Canada

Tuesday 2 March 2021

moneycorp Americas, a provider of global payments and currency risk management solutions, has announced the opening of their Canadian-based China division. 

The division aims to support Chinese Canadian business owners, importing or exporting to and from China, and high-net worth individuals by helping streamline their FX risk management and payments overseas.

moneycorp’s Canadian based China division works alongside their Hong Kong office to enable businesses to receive CNH payments instead of USD. 


Keywords: risk management, cross-border payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Canada
