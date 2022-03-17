Mollie launches Connect for Platforms for SaaS expansion across Europe

Connect for Platforms caters for the specific needs for SaaS and Marketplace businesses with a low-code integration which enables onboarding and operational efficiency with a faster time to market. Mollie verifies both the marketplace and sellers with full KYC (Know-Your-Customer), saving time and reducing operational workload.
With configurable APIs to accept and route all payments, the payment process is augmented with an extensive suite of global and local payment methods, helping platforms improve conversion and accelerate geographic expansion. In addition, the split payments feature makes facilitates marketplaces to distribute payments from the shopping cart to different sellers.
One of Mollie’s first Connect for Platforms customers is Q-Park, an international parking operator in Western Europe. As Q-Park has over 3,000 parking facilities in seven Western European countries, company officials were looking for a payment solution that enables them to both centralise payments acceptance, as well as allocate revenues to a variety of financial entities.
