|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

LHV Bank, Nets extends their partnership in Estonia, add issuing services in UK

Thursday 12 August 2021 12:17 CET | News

LHV Bank and payment services provider Nets have extended their partnership in Estonia, while adding new issuing services for LHV’s British subsidiary, LHV UK Limited.

Via this extended partnership, Nets will continue to deliver full acquiring services for LHV in Estonia, including terminal rental, payment authorisations and clearing, ecommerce capabilities, dispute management and fraud prevention. 

In the UK, Nets will support LHV with issuing services including CMS systems, issuer processing, tokenization services, fraud prevention with AI, dispute and chargeback services, customer service, and cards personalisation.

The long-term agreement has already entered into force.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, ecommerce, fraud prevention, tokenization
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like