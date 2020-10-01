|
IMB Bank introduces data sharing platform based on Open Banking

Tuesday 6 October 2020 08:10 CET | News

Australia-based IMB Bank has announced plans to introduce data sharing platform based on Open Banking.

The mutual bank confirmed on October 5, 2020, that it would provide a new banking platform that can share certain financial data through an API integration. During the initial phase of the launch, the bank will be sharing deposit and transaction product data, which will include rates, and fees, and other charges via standard banking APIs.

IMB Bank is planning to offer a digital or online mortgage platform in the coming months. Furthermore, it is planning to share customer data with trusted third-party providers, beginning in July 2021, according to CrowdFundInsider.


