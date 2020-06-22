Heritage Bank to offer nine grants to small charities affected by COVID-19

Nine grants of USD 10.000 will be made available, with applications in the COVID-19 Kick-Start Grant Round opening on 24 June 2020, closing on 31 July 2020. Afterwards, applicants who succeed will be notified in October 2020.
To be eligible for a grant, organisations must be able to show evidence of an effective existing program supporting positive educational and alternative pathways to help at-risk children and teenagers, health care services for vulnerable Australians and their families, and support for the economic and social wellbeing of people in regional, rural and remote communities, including in times of natural disasters.
The organisations also have to operate in one or more of the Heritage Bank geographic regions, have had a significant reduction in fundraising income due to the COVID-19 restriction, or obtain less than 70% of their annual income from government sources.
