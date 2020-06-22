Sections
News

Heritage Bank to offer nine grants to small charities affected by COVID-19

Monday 22 June 2020 14:46 CET | News

Australia-based Heritage Bank Charitable Foundation has announced it will offer USD 90.000 to help small charities hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

Nine grants of USD 10.000 will be made available, with applications in the COVID-19 Kick-Start Grant Round opening on 24 June 2020, closing on 31 July 2020. Afterwards, applicants who succeed will be notified in October 2020.

To be eligible for a grant, organisations must be able to show evidence of an effective existing program supporting positive educational and alternative pathways to help at-risk children and teenagers, health care services for vulnerable Australians and their families, and  support for the economic and social wellbeing of people in regional, rural and remote communities, including in times of natural disasters.

The organisations also have to operate in one or more of the Heritage Bank geographic regions, have had a significant reduction in fundraising income due to the COVID-19 restriction, or obtain less than 70% of their annual income from government sources.


