|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Germany-based challenger Penta raises EUR 7.5 mln to top up Series B

Wednesday 24 February 2021 10:36 CET | News

Germany-based Penta has topped up its Series B for the second time, this time with a EUR 7.5 million funding round, according to AltFi.

Penta’s latest top-up to its Series B takes the total invested in the firm to EUR 30 million, including EUR 22.5 million from the earlier stages of its latest round. The fresh capital was raised from existing investors and led by ANB AMRO Ventures and saw participation from Finleap, HV Capital, which has invested in Scalable Capital, SumUp and Hello Fresh, and S7V, an investor in BUX and Oxygen.

The fintech will use the latest pot of cash to continue growing its product offering, with Penta expanding to offer accounts to sole traders, freelancers, and the self-employed following its initial Series B raise. Penta has now amassed more than 25,000 business customers and, through its partnership with SolarisBank, can offer fully-fledged bank accounts to businesses of all kinds. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fintech, investment, bank account
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like