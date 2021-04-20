FintechOS secures USD 60 million investment

The round was led by Draper Esprit, a venture capital firm whose investments include Form3, ICEYE, Revolut, Thought Machine, UiPath. Existing investors Earlybird Digital East, Gapminder Ventures, LAUNCHub Ventures, and OTB Ventures also participated in the round. Further investors are set to be announced at a later date.
The funds will be primarily used to cement the company’s position in Europe and the UK and fuel international expansion to target financial institutions in Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and North America. This includes new offices in the USA, Dubai, and Singapore, along with the addition of 120 new staff members resulting in a 40% increase in overall headcount. FintechOS also plans to use the funds to expand its core systems capabilities in banking and insurance, strengthening the low-code self-service proposition and personalisation through AI and machine learning in customer journeys and product and services offerings. The overall aim is to accelerate growth beyond the 200% CAGR achieved to date.
Across the globe financial service providers are planning to invest heavily in new technology to accelerate digitalisation. However, many institutions are struggling with existing digital transformation strategies. With its low-code, self-service approach that augments legacy systems, FintechOS allows institutions to build, test, and scale new digital products and services in weeks rather than months.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions