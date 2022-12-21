Euroclear completes Goji's acquisition

Goji currently serves nearly 30,000 investors from 80 investor jurisdictions, providing clients with technology that unlocks access to private markets for a new class of investors.
According to Euroclear, the combination of its open infrastructure and Goji’s innovative technology will provide a digital platform enabling end-to-end access to the private fund market.
This will create a compelling offering for all market participants, including investors, asset managers, and fund service providers. Private market assets are currently valued at USD 9.8 trillion and are expected to grow to USD 14.4 trillion by 2025, according to the company.
This investment will allow Euroclear to expand its footprint into private markets, building upon its recent acquisition of the MFEX funds distribution platform. The deal has enabled the company to provide a one-stop shop offering to clients across a spectrum of products including mutual and alternative funds, ETFs, and private funds.
Goji is a provider of investor platform technology and services. With the private-asset market opening to new classes of investors, Goji makes it easy for asset managers, fund administrators and asset owners to give all investors digital access to private funds and stay ahead of their industry competitors. Goji’s best-in-class platform, which is secure, scalable, and customisable, unlocks new top line revenue and reduces costs. Goji is headquartered in the UK and is regulated by the FCA.
Euroclear group is the financial industry’s provider of post trade services. Guided by its purpose, Euroclear innovates to bring safety, efficiency, and connections to financial markets for sustainable economic growth. Euroclear provides settlement and custody of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives, and investment funds. As a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure, Euroclear is committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation, and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise. The Euroclear group comprises Euroclear Bank, the International CSD, as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden, Euroclear UK & International and MFEXbyEuroclear.
