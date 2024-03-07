Subscribe
News

Ecommpay to present full-stack ecommerce offering at MPE 2024

Thursday 7 March 2024 14:33 CET | News

UK-based international payments service provider Ecommpay has announced its plans to present its full-stack payment solution at the Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE) event. 

As per the information detailed in the press release, Ecommpay intends to present its payment solution customised to the online retail sector, which can address the specific needs and requirements of merchants. The company is set to participate in the MPE event in Berlin between 12-14 March 2024.

Ecommpay’s development strategy 

Considering that ecommerce continues to expand throughout Europe, online merchants face several difficulties, with recent data showing a significant increase in ecommerce fraud in Germany and France, where approximately two-thirds of online retailers reported a substantial expansion. Moreover, cart abandonment maintains its position as a considerable issue, with 70% of shoppers across Europe leaving their carts before checkout. As highlighted in Ecommpay’s research, the need for improved solutions across industries also rose, with almost three-quarters of surveyed consumers stating that digital payment service experience could be enhanced. However, businesses involved in the research expressed challenges with keeping pace with new payment trends and matching consumer expectations.

Through its participation in the MPE 2024 event, Ecommpay intends to support merchants mitigate these issues proactively, with the company showcasing a diverse range of products developed to help them in decreasing time to revenue. Also, the services aim to combat payment fraud and ensure an improved checkout experience for customers globally. The presentation is set to include several products encompassing over 100 alternative payment methods, such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), a full-suite of Open Banking products with card payment and Open Banking transaction orchestration platform, and fraud prevention tools and risk-control systems, among others.

Furthermore, Ecommpay is a Payment Service Provider (PSP), a member of Visa and Mastercard, and a Mastercard MoneySend and Visa Direct certified partner. The company’s payment service portfolio and global footprint allow it to support flexible payments, as well as individual and mass payouts, in 70 countries and 40 currencies. Ecommpay is committed to collaborating with businesses to provide a suite of tools customised to meet the needs of individual ecommerce merchants while being able to assist the expansion plans.

According to Ecommpay’s officials, the company’s introduction of the full-stack ecommerce solution at MPE 2024 supports its development strategy. Ecommpay aims to present its suite of integrated products that can address the evolving needs of online merchants, with its objective being to provide a simplified and secure payment experience.

For more information about Ecommpay, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Keywords: product launch, online payments, mobile payments, fraud management, expansion, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: ECOMMPAY
Countries: World
ECOMMPAY

Discover all the Company news on ECOMMPAY and other articles related to ECOMMPAY in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





