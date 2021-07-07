|
News

Ebury expands its Mass Payments division through DIFC

Wednesday 7 July 2021 12:50 CET | News

Ebury has expanded its Mass Payments division by establishing a presence in the exciting UAE Market through the Dubai International Financial Centre’s (DIFC) Innovation Hub.

Ebury’s Mass Payments division provides software solutions to corporate clients as a long-term strategic partner. It is dedicated to delivering a mass payments service in the region, supporting clients with its platform and customer service.

Ebury’s global presence and network of banking partners gives companies access to a robust payments service in all countries and currencies. Ebury’s tech platform also allows payments to be made quickly and securely with pre-verification of bank details ensuring payments are delivered in full and on-time.


