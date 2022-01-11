|
DMI Finance closes USD 47 mln equity investment round

Tuesday 11 January 2022

India-based DMI Finance has closed a USD 47 million equity investment round which included new investor Sumitomo Mitsui Trust.

This equity raised by DMI Finance takes its total equity base to USD 500 million. It is AA- rated by ICRA and supported by different banks in India. SuMi TRUST Bank joins existing investors in DMI Finance including New Investment Solutions and NXC Corporation.

DMI Finance is the Non-Banking Financial Company of the DMI Group. Its products include personal loans, lines of credit, BNPL, OEM financing, and MSME loans.

DMI Finance has a full-stack digital lending and loan life cycle management platform and has a pan-India customer base of over 6 million. 


