CUBE partners with MetricStream to augment compliance capabilities

Tuesday 30 November 2021

UK-based regtech company CUBE has announced a partnership with US-based MetricStream to enable customers to utilise CUBE’s automated regulatory intelligence.

CUBE ensures that throughout the regulatory change management lifecycle, only relevant data will be presented to the users for further action, including impact analysis, compliance mitigation, or downstream policy/procedure updates.

MetricStream and CUBE have established a real-time API connection to ensure that all data is available directly to MetricStream, and all associated client processes. Clients can utilise CUBE’s platform and content with MetricStream GRC products as an end-to-end regulatory intelligence solution, automating data gathering, triage and applicability. This allows end-users to focus on value added analysis and action, with the opportunity to shift their compliance and regulatory change regime to 100% proactive. 

Integrating with MetricStream Regulatory and Corporate Compliance solutions organisations can track regulatory changes and enact the required changes in their compliance program to ensure they are meeting the new compliance obligations.


Keywords: partnership, compliance, data , API, data analytics
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
