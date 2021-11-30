CUBE partners with MetricStream to augment compliance capabilities

CUBE ensures that throughout the regulatory change management lifecycle, only relevant data will be presented to the users for further action, including impact analysis, compliance mitigation, or downstream policy/procedure updates.
MetricStream and CUBE have established a real-time API connection to ensure that all data is available directly to MetricStream, and all associated client processes. Clients can utilise CUBE’s platform and content with MetricStream GRC products as an end-to-end regulatory intelligence solution, automating data gathering, triage and applicability. This allows end-users to focus on value added analysis and action, with the opportunity to shift their compliance and regulatory change regime to 100% proactive.
Integrating with MetricStream Regulatory and Corporate Compliance solutions organisations can track regulatory changes and enact the required changes in their compliance program to ensure they are meeting the new compliance obligations.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions