News

Clearpay available in UK physical stores

Friday 5 November 2021 11:20 CET | News

Payment solutions firm Clearpay has announced that its in-store function is now available to UK customers at a number of retail stores throughout the country.

Also known as Afterpay in the US and New Zealand, the Buy Now, Pay Later provider is set to bring its virtual pay option in time for the holiday season.

The function will work similarly to its online set-up, allowing customers to pay for in-store purchases in four instalment payments, without the need to pay fees upfront or take out a traditional loan

.Pandora and Foot Locker are among the first to implement the new payment option into their physical stores, with more set to roll out over the coming months.


Keywords: BNPL, instalment payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
Payments & Commerce

