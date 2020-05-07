CIT collaborates with Fintainium to provide fintech payments solution

CIT and Fintainium will waive the first three months of subscription fees for this new solution and also waive all integration fees for businesses that enroll before June 30 in support of the current challenges for many small and midsized businesses.
Leveraging CIT's payments capabilities and Fintainium's cloud-based platform, the collaborative solution is aimed at improving financial workflow, increases management visibility and reporting, and provides outstanding payment execution, enhancing cash-flow support for small and midsize businesses.
The new SaaS-based payments solution integrates with existing accounting and ERP systems. Its flexibility empowers businesses to offer expedited or extended payment terms in exchange for a discount or premium from their customers and suppliers – enhancing customer and supplier relationships while maintaining the ongoing health of their businesses.
CIT's Treasury and Payment Services business provides treasury and liquidity management and payment services that optimize working capital for small and midsize businesses. Its solutions streamline and automate processes for making and collecting payments efficiently, reducing fraud risk and improving liquidity management.
