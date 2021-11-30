|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Central banks of UAE and Indonesia join forces to boost payment systems

Tuesday 30 November 2021 10:11 CET | News

Central Bank of Indonesia and that of the United Arab Emirates have signed a memorandum to improve payment system cooperation.

The agreement aims to make payments more efficient and adhere to the international norms of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing frameworks. It also looks for additional ways to improve bilateral collaboration in fields like digital financial innovation and payment systems. 

Bank Indonesia has also launched the BI-Fast, a real-time retail payment system infrastructure to meet demands on fast, secure, low-cost, and mobile transactions. The national retail payment system allows customers to make payments via different payment channels, 24/7. The system is designed not only for real-time payments but also includes security features like fraud detection and anti-money laundering or terrorism financing. 

The new BI-Fast payment system should be running by 15 December 2021. 



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, central bank, online payments, contactless payments, money laundering
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like