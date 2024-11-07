Brazil Central Bank presents a proposal for public consultation

The forthcoming regulation aims to govern the delivery of these services, focusing on the following primary objectives:
Currently, these partnerships are regulated by private contracts between institutions authorised by the BCB (service providers) and various entities (service takers), typically commercial businesses.
In this context, the proposal outlines a framework that includes concepts, responsibilities, rules, and conditions for delivering BaaS services, built upon the following pillars:
The proposed normative structure aims to upgrade current business models by ensuring greater security and transparency in contracts, including individualised customer accounts and clear service provider information. The Public Consultation Notice No. 108/2024 seeks feedback on general improvements and highlights specific services for subsidies, such as:
The proposal for the normative act can be found on the Participa + Brasil Portal and the Central Bank of Brazil's website under 'Financial Stability.' Suggestions can be submitted until January 31, 2025.
