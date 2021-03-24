|
News

BNY Mellon, World Economic Forum to shape the future of capital markets

Wednesday 24 March 2021 14:18 CET | News

BNY Mellon has announced a collaboration with the World Economic Forum to address the challenges of an interdependent world.

Through the partnership, BNY Mellon will work with the World Economic Forum's multi-stakeholder community on initiatives aimed at building a more inclusive financial system.

The partnership comes at a critical time for industry leaders to rethink and rebuild systems in the post-COVID context and recognises the importance of engaging a global, cross-industry ecosystem.


