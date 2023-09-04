Astra Tech and Ant Group join forces

This collaboration will leverage the integration of Alipay+'s global cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions through the PayBy merchant network, encompassing the entire Abu Dhabi fleet of about 7,000 taxis and over 3,000 merchants nationwide. Starting in September 2023, the integration aims to enable over 1.4 billion wallet users to conduct transactions directly from their home ewallets while visiting the UAE, without any currency conversion.
Under the partnership, PayBy's merchant network will initially accommodate payments from six Alipay+ partner ewallets. This will cater to tourists from various regions, including China, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Italy, and more. Travellers are able to use their native ewallets like Alipay, MPay, Kakao Pay, GCash, TrueMoney, and Tinaba for simplified transactions.
This collaboration is intended to reshape the retail landscape in the UAE, providing a seamless payment and digital marketing experience for international visitors. Moreover, it facilitates settlement processes and mobile-based transactions through Alipay+, whether in physical stores or online platforms. The in-store payment process is simplified through more digital options. For instance, customers can scan the QR code at the cashier, enter the amount for payment, and confirm the transaction, or merchants can scan the payment QR codes presented by the customers on their mobile phones. This streamlines the checkout process and aims to address various challenges such as having to exchange currencies, withdraw cash, and language barriers.
