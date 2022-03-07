|
Airtel and Axis Bank partner to accelerate digital payments adoption in India

Monday 7 March 2022 13:05 CET | News

Airtel and Axis Bank have partnered to help the growth of India’s digital ecosystem through a range of financial solutions.

In a bid to accelerate adoption of digital payments in the country, Airtel and Axis Bank plan to bring to market a range of financial offerings and digital services exclusively for Airtel’s customers. These will include co-branded credit card with industry leading benefits, pre-approved instant loans, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) offerings, and many more.

The partnership was kicked-off with the launch of ‘Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card’ that will offer a host of benefits such as cashbacks, special discounts, digital vouchers, and complimentary services to Airtel customers.

This credit card will be exclusively available for eligible Airtel customers through a digital journey on the Airtel Thanks app.

Additionally, Axis Bank will leverage Airtel’s suite of digital services such as its C-PaaS platform – Airtel IQ which spans voice, messaging, video, streaming, call masking, and virtual contact center solutions, to improve digital capabilities. Axis Bank will also use various cyber security services from Airtel. 


Keywords: banks, partnership, digitalisation, financial services, digital payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: India
