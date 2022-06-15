Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Airbank raises USD 20 mln in Series A funding round

Wednesday 15 June 2022 14:25 CET | News

Germany-based Airbank has raised USD 20 million in a Series A funding round led by Molten Ventures.

This will provide Airbank with the lift needed to expand into new markets, continue the development of both its product and technical offers, all the while increasing the team size. To date, Airbank has clocked approximately USD 22.6 million hours on the flight deck.

Airbank is currently integrated with more than 2,000 banks and financial service providers including Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and PayPal.

In addition to Molten’s lead, Airbank’s USD 20 million Series A round saw the participation of existing investors New Wave, Speedinvest, and Entrepreneur First alongside angel investors Bruce Wallace (Strategic Advisor at Brex), Guillaume Cabane (Strategic Advisor at Ramp), and Cris Conde (Senior advisor to Accel Partners).


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, expansion, banks, financial services, fintech
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Airbank, Molten Ventures
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Airbank

|

Molten Ventures

|
Discover all the Company news on Airbank and other articles related to Airbank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like