Worldline partners with Bexs Pay for cross-border remittance from Brazil

Tuesday 14 December 2021 09:59 CET | News

France-based payment service provider Worldline has teamed with Brazil-based Bexs Pay to launch a cross-border remittance product for online payments from Brazil.

The product combines Bexs Pay’s wide range of payment methods with Worldline’s ability to process payments without the need for a local entity, making it a solution for international online businesses.

According to the press release, Brazil’s ecommerce industry has experienced double-digit growth rates in recent years, despite political and economic crises, and registered 13.6 billion transactions in the first half of 2021, which totalled USD 228 billion. 

The Worldline / Bexs Pay cross-border remittance solution has been designed to specifically cater to the needs of global online businesses with no local entity in Brazil, providing them with easier market entry and competitive pricing. The partnership combines Bexs Pay’s expertise of Brazil and knowledge of FX transactions with Worldline’s global reach and expert payment capabilities to the benefit of international merchants.

The partnership between Worldline and Bexs Pay will deliver key benefits to customers including:

  • A wide range of payment methods including popular Pix and Boleto;

  • Help facilitate local transactions without the need for a local entity;

  • Offer instalment and recurring payment capability, and offer funds remittance out of the region in USD or EUR;

  • Pass on taxation, risk, compliance, and applicable scheme rules ;

  • Support online businesses comply with local rules and taxation requirement.

Keywords: Worldline, partnership, remittance, online payments, cross-border payments, local payment method, ecommerce, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Brazil
