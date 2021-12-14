Worldline partners with Bexs Pay for cross-border remittance from Brazil

The product combines Bexs Pay’s wide range of payment methods with Worldline’s ability to process payments without the need for a local entity, making it a solution for international online businesses.
According to the press release, Brazil’s ecommerce industry has experienced double-digit growth rates in recent years, despite political and economic crises, and registered 13.6 billion transactions in the first half of 2021, which totalled USD 228 billion.
The Worldline / Bexs Pay cross-border remittance solution has been designed to specifically cater to the needs of global online businesses with no local entity in Brazil, providing them with easier market entry and competitive pricing. The partnership combines Bexs Pay’s expertise of Brazil and knowledge of FX transactions with Worldline’s global reach and expert payment capabilities to the benefit of international merchants.
The partnership between Worldline and Bexs Pay will deliver key benefits to customers including:
A wide range of payment methods including popular Pix and Boleto;
Help facilitate local transactions without the need for a local entity;
Offer instalment and recurring payment capability, and offer funds remittance out of the region in USD or EUR;
Pass on taxation, risk, compliance, and applicable scheme rules ;
Support online businesses comply with local rules and taxation requirement.
For more information about Worldline and Bexs Pay, please check out the companies' profiles in The Paypers Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions