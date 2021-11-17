|
Wise partners ebankIT for fast cross-border transfers

Wednesday 17 November 2021 15:22 CET | News

Portugal-based ebankIT a banking software company, has partnered with global technology company Wise (formerly TransferWise).

The partnership would help banks and financial institutions with international money transfers. Wise Platform will be available on the ebankIT Platform marketplace, which is used by banks and financial institutions to build their digital banking services. This means ebankIT's clients can use Wise Platform's international money transfer service, without needing to integrate it separately themselves.

ebankIT Omnichannel Digital Banking Platform helps with digital transformation and works on improving member/customer experience. Wise does not charge hidden fees via an exchange rate mark-up or any other method.


