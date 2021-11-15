|
Volume launches in UK

Monday 15 November 2021 11:01 CET | News

Volume, a payments company, has launched in the UK, led by former employees of World Remit and Mastercard.

According to Volume, its mission is to simplify and improve the checkout experience for commercial apps.

They aim to provide a checkout experience that does not require the clients to enter bank details, which is the data obtained from the bank via an API connection. Volume is also developing a system that allows neobanks to connect to businesses, e-stores, and other financial apps.

Founded in April 2021, Volume is still in the early stages of development. 


More: Link


Keywords: fintech, checkout optimisation , online payments, financial services, API, neobanks
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
