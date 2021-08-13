|
Viasat introduces new payment options through OXXO stores in Mexico

Friday 13 August 2021 13:54 CET | News

Communications company Viasat has rolled out simplified payment options for consumers in Mexico through supermarket chain OXXO's 21,000 convenience stores across Mexico.

According to company representatives, by offering a cash payment option, Viasat aims to help create digital and social inclusion for consumers and businesses, even in the hardest-to-reach locations. As a result, people that were previously excluded from participating in the digital economy are now able to access the company’s internet service by paying cash at any of OXXO's 21,000 participating convenient stores.

Since 2019, Viasat has deployed its internet service across Mexico, using satellite connectivity to deliver internet service to residential and SMB customers in areas that previously had no access to fiber or cable infrastructure. Viasat's Mexico internet service uses bandwidth from its ViaSat-2 satellite to deliver internet connectivity with speeds up to 50 Mbps, according to the press release.


