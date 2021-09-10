|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Uplifts deepens its partnership with KAYAK

Friday 10 September 2021 15:12 CET | News

Uplift and KAYAK have deepened their partnership to provide travellers with payment flexibility when booking travels on KAYAK.

Expanding on Uplift’s existing payment options, KAYAK users will be able to pay in interest-free monthly instalments on select flights through the end of the year. KAYAK will expand its Uplift offering from desktop only to the mobile web and app booking experience.

Interest-free instalments will be available for a limited time on select airline partners across all KAYAK booking channels including mobile app and mobile web. Customers will see the total cost of their trip at the time of booking along with the interest-free monthly payment amount. There are no late fees or prepayment penalties, and customers can travel even before they are finished making their payments.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BNPL, partnership, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like