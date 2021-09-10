Uplifts deepens its partnership with KAYAK

Expanding on Uplift’s existing payment options, KAYAK users will be able to pay in interest-free monthly instalments on select flights through the end of the year. KAYAK will expand its Uplift offering from desktop only to the mobile web and app booking experience.
Interest-free instalments will be available for a limited time on select airline partners across all KAYAK booking channels including mobile app and mobile web. Customers will see the total cost of their trip at the time of booking along with the interest-free monthly payment amount. There are no late fees or prepayment penalties, and customers can travel even before they are finished making their payments.
