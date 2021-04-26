|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Uplift, Southwest Airlines partner to enable customers to pay for flights in instalments

Monday 26 April 2021 14:50 CET | News

US-based buy-now-pay-later provider (BNPL) Uplift has announced a new partnership with Southwest Airlines to enable customers to pay for flights in instalments.

Using Uplift as a BNPL payment option gives Southwest customers the ability to book trips and spread the cost over a series of monthly payments. Uplift has been integrated into the Southwest.com booking process in a bid to provide a frictionless customer experience. Customers will see the total cost of their trip at the time of booking along with the monthly payment amount.

Southwest Airlines is the latest airline to partner with Uplift, joining 15 other airline partners. Uplift already had an existing partnership with Southwest Vacations and is now expanding that relationship through existing payment rails already in place with Universal Air Travel Plan (UTAP), which is the global payment solution owned by airlines. Uplift’s partnership with UATP enables payment settlement for airlines, offering BNPL options for Southwest flights.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BNPL, travel payments, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like