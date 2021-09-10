|
News

TrueLayer teams up with Cazoo to power open banking payments and refunds

Friday 10 September 2021 09:59 CET | News

UK-based online car seller Cazoo has integrated TrueLayer’s payment platform, PayDirect.

Financial API provider TrueLayer has joined forces with online car retailer Cazoo to improve its payment and refunds platform, using the power of open banking. Under the new partnership, TrueLayer will help Cazoo streamline its services, making it easier for customers to order and pay for products online and for Cazoo to issue refunds.

TrueLayer is helping Cazoo to overcome costly issues most associated with traditional card payments, with customers not worrying about issues like payment limits, fraud, and slow refunds.


Keywords: online payments, partnership, ecommerce, API
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
