TrueCommerce partners with Mirakl

Following this integration, TrueCommerce will provide a single point of entry to Mirakl by taking data in any given format and transforming it into the needed Mirakl API format. This will offer the possibility of full digitalisation and automation between businesses and companies that operate marketplace platforms with Mirakl, as well as the suppliers participating in those platforms.
TrueCommerce’s integration of the ERP systems will give clients more seamless and efficient incorporation and actionable data, resulting in a faster and safer time to market while accelerating the efficiency of the supplier network and the growth of the overall business.
By leveraging the Mirakl Platform, B2B and retail enterprises can develop their first-party ecommerce businesses into third-party platforms while using the native, AI-powered capabilities of the company to onboard new suppliers. Furthermore, users will be able to expand product assortments, deliver an improved customer experiment, as well as facilitate through party orders.
All of the transactions of the Mirakl company will flow through TrueCommerce and will be integrated with their applications, aiming to save time and resources while using a single interface for all the sales channels and data formats.
Furthermore, suppliers will be able to connect to Mirakl with zero incremental development and with minimal setup efforts if they already invested in EDI capabilities. They can also receive and integrate time-sensitive orders automatically, share inventory availability in real-time, and provide fulfillment tracking detail needed to offer an improved client experience, as well as the possibility to accept or reject items through order acceptance.
The integration focuses on enabling customers to deliver a multichannel strategy across multiple lending marketplaces, as well as dropship platforms. This happens while providing easier access to enterprises by using Mirakl through a single connection.
Organisations with marketplace or dropship businesses can benefit from the integration by attracting a broader set of suppliers, and through its onboarding dashboard. The platform allows customers to track and manage the onboarding of new suppliers and simplifies the overall procedure. TrueCommerce is also set to provide consistent data model mapping, with auto-mapping updates and features to minimise disruptions. Moreover, it will prioritise the process of supporting a wide variety of data formats from across the globe.
SaaS platform Mirakl offers its customers multiple secure and scalable technology solutions, which are designed to power profitable digital growth to multiple features and areas of the commerce industry. The company had several partnerships in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographies.
In April of 2023, B2B payments and invoicing network TreviPay collaborated with Mirakl to provide marketplace companies and businesses with invoicing and payment solutions. The deal was set to offer a centralised financing, invoicing, and payment service for distributors and manufacturers, and to group purchasing organisations that operate the marketplace and dropship platforms, powered by Mirakl for firms around the world. This aimed to drive loyalty and preference among merchants, traders, and their buyers with improved payment choices and customer experience.
In December 2022, Mirakl partnered with Adyen to power frictionless buying and selling experiences at scale for businesses and companies. The two firms planned to support the growth of successful marketplaces around the world, including Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.
