Transtura acquires WazoMoney

Following the acquisition, Transtura is now set to launch its payment and marketplace solutions for the mobility sector. The company believes this will help unlock the opportunities in the transportation value chain in Nigeria and other Africa countries.
In the coming months, users will be able to leverage their payments solution to pay for transactions on the Transtura marketplace, a one-stop for vehicle registration, documents renewal, auto insurance, vehicle parts and accessories purchase, auto repairs, car care, and other related vehicles and mobility needs.
In addition to this, consumers will be able to pay for intracity rides and interstate travel, automate bills payment, and manage expenses. The technology and solutions are expected to help remove some of the bottlenecks stiffening the growth of the transportation sector.
