Tabby raises USD 50 mln Series B at a valuation of USD 300 mln

Wednesday 4 August 2021 14:24 CET | News

BNPL platform Tabby has raised USD 50 million in a Series B equity round at a valuation of USD 300 million (post-money).

This latest funding round makes Tabby one of the highest valued startups in the Middle East & North Africa. Moreover, it is the first fintech investment in the region made by Delivery Hero. The round comes a month after Tabby raised USD 50 million in debt financing and takes the total capital (equity and debt) raised to date to over USD 130 million.

Tabby offers buy now pay later solutions to retailers, enabling their customers to shop at their online or retail stores, in interest-free instalments. The option can be integrated by the retailers on their checkout pages using plugins and APIs. Tabby’s consumer app has over 400,000 active shoppers, according to a company’s statement, adding that it gets 3,000 daily downloads. Tabby currently works with over 2,000 partners including global brands like Adidas, Ikea, Shein, VogaCloset, and retail groups like Chalhoub Group, Al Futtaim Group, Landmark Group, and Apparel Group.

The startup plans to use the investment to serve the increasing demand for its products in Saudi Arabia.

