News

Sokin partners with Visa to roll out digital accounts to Asia Pacific

Monday 7 February 2022 14:13 CET | News

UK-based payments provider Sokin has partnered with Visa, preparing to roll-out its Global Currency Account and debit cards across Asia Pacific.

With this multi-year agreement, Visa will support Sokin with its digital banking solutions and card services across multiple Asia Pacific countries, targeting the region’s 107 million migrant population, according to data provided by Sokin. The company also looks to offer an alternative to traditional banking services with the launch of its Global Currency Account and Visa debit card. The Sokin Global Currency Account can be accessed through an advanced peer-to-peer mobile app available for free on Android and iOS.

Founded in 2019, Sokin is offers cross-border money transfers for migrant workers and is active in 32 countries since the launch of its digital wallet and debit card in August 2021 with 120,000 registered users and 175,000 on its global waiting list.

Sokin is the official FX global payments provider for well-known football clubs Arsenal, Everton, Fulham FC and AS Monaco, and the NFL team, the Miami Dolphins with others.

Keywords: cross-border payments, money transfer, partnership, Visa, e-wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Asia
