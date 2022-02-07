Sokin partners with Visa to roll out digital accounts to Asia Pacific

With this multi-year agreement, Visa will support Sokin with its digital banking solutions and card services across multiple Asia Pacific countries, targeting the region’s 107 million migrant population, according to data provided by Sokin. The company also looks to offer an alternative to traditional banking services with the launch of its Global Currency Account and Visa debit card. The Sokin Global Currency Account can be accessed through an advanced peer-to-peer mobile app available for free on Android and iOS.
Founded in 2019, Sokin is offers cross-border money transfers for migrant workers and is active in 32 countries since the launch of its digital wallet and debit card in August 2021 with 120,000 registered users and 175,000 on its global waiting list.
