Slice raises USD 20 mln in new financing round

The round was financed by existing investors, such as Gunosy, Blume Ventures, and others.
According to the company, the Slice app shows hyperlocal deals from restaurants, and also gives back up to 2% cashback on each transaction that is redeemable to cash. One of the ideas behind the rewards is to have people engage with the app more often so that they know how much money they are spending.
According to TechCrunch, the startup is now bringing rewards to its app as it attempts to turn the plastic card into a larger financial instrument. Furthermore, to make it easier for members to pay their bills and face additional charges, Slice now offers them the ability to split their bill and make the payment in a duration of up to three months.
