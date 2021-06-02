|
Skrill integrates its payment gateway with Wix

Wednesday 2 June 2021

Skrill, a US-based digital payments company, has announced a new multi-country collaboration with Wix to integrate its payment gateway into the website creation platform.

Wix provides a website creation platform to over 200 million users worldwide, enabling businesses to build an online presence. Any type of business, including entrepreneurs, designers, developers, creative services, or restaurants can use the Wix platform to create a website and manage their online business.

Through the collaboration with Wix, Skrill offers a fully integrated payment solution, enabling businesses to accept payments in over 40 currencies via credit cards, debit cards, local payment methods, and more than 80 banks globally. Among the alternative payment methods accepted via a single integration to Skrill’s payment gateway are the Skrill e-wallet and other Paysafe services, including the online bank transfer solution Rapid Transfer and the online cash solution Paysafecash.


