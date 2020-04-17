Sections
News

Sedania Innovator enters Indian market with Paytm First Games partnership

Friday 17 April 2020 13:02 CET | News

Malaysia-based tech company Sedania Innovator has teamed with India-based mobile wallet provider Paytm First Games to expand its global e-sports tournament network and platform.

 

The expansion will take plave via one of its special purpose vehicles, Esports Players League (ESPL). Paytm First Games is a subsidiary of Indian fintech company Paytm, a privately-held firm backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, US investor Warren Buffet and China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Sedania officials said with its expansion to India, there is a huge potential for the country to be the next big market in esports and Sedania is excited to have Paytm First Games onboard as its strategic partner.

With the partnership, Paytm First Games will oversee the rollout of ESPL in India, as well as organise the tournaments, attract users, secure local sponsorships and partnership deals as well as create local media content. ESPL will, in turn, provide the Paytm First Games platform with the technology solutions, global sponsorships, media deal, and winning esports strategy.




Keywords: Paytm, Sedania Innovator, ESPL, Paytm First Games platform, online payments, gaming, fintech technology, fintech, India, Malaysia, Asia, APAC
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Malaysia
