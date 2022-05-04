Scalapay secures USD 27 mln in Series B capital increase extension

Scalapay is a payment solution for ecommerce merchants across the globe that allows customers to Buy Now, Pay Later, without interest. Their BNPL offerings include three options for customers (Pay in 3, Pay in 4, and Pay Later) in which customers are not required to make any payments upfront, and can instead opt to pay in 3 instalments, 4 instalments, or entirely after 14 days.
Poste Italiane is a service infrastructure network, providing postal, financial, insurance, payments, telco, and digital services to households, businesses, and public administrations. Through its fully owned subsidiary PostePay, Poste Italiane is a digital services ecosystem in Italy with ca. 29 million payment cards, ca. 28 million financial apps, and ca. 9 million digital wallets, according to the company.
This funding is an extension of Scalapay's USD 497 million Series B fundraising round, which was announced in February 2022. This funding will go towards the continued expansion and development of Scalapay's team, product development, and brand building. Scalapay is also planning on expanding its executive team and company board. The additional funding brings Scalapay's total funding to date to USD 727 million.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions