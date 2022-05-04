|
Scalapay secures USD 27 mln in Series B capital increase extension

Wednesday 4 May 2022 14:32 CET | News

Ireland-based BNPL platform Scalapay has announced a USD 27 million investment from Poste Italiane to continue expansion and product development.

Scalapay is a payment solution for ecommerce merchants across the globe that allows customers to Buy Now, Pay Later, without interest. Their BNPL offerings include three options for customers (Pay in 3, Pay in 4, and Pay Later) in which customers are not required to make any payments upfront, and can instead opt to pay in 3 instalments, 4 instalments, or entirely after 14 days.

Poste Italiane is a service infrastructure network, providing postal, financial, insurance, payments, telco, and digital services to households, businesses, and public administrations. Through its fully owned subsidiary PostePay, Poste Italiane is a digital services ecosystem in Italy with ca. 29 million payment cards, ca. 28 million financial apps, and ca. 9 million digital wallets, according to the company.

This funding is an extension of Scalapay's USD 497 million Series B fundraising round, which was announced in February 2022. This funding will go towards the continued expansion and development of Scalapay's team, product development, and brand building. Scalapay is also planning on expanding its executive team and company board. The additional funding brings Scalapay's total funding to date to USD 727 million.


More: Link


Keywords: BNPL, funding, instalment payments, online payments, payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Poste Italiane, Scalapay
Countries: World
