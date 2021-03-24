|
Rootz partners with CashtoCode for cash payments and new customer traffic

Wednesday 24 March 2021

CashtoCode, the instant cash payment service for online merchants, has partnered with Rootz, one of the world’s fastest growing iGaming operators.

According to the press release, CashtoCode is now available to users as an instant payment option across all of Rootz brands including Wildz, Caxino, and Wheelz. CashtoCode enables users to make cash deposits into their Rootz accounts across 150,000 retail locations in Europe, including many of Rootz’s core markets such as Germany, and Austria. 

As well as being a simple and secure cash deposit option for customers, CashtoCode appealed to Rootz as a unique affiliate channel. With high street betting shops shut, many customers who prefer cash payments have searched for iGaming cash deposit options and discovered CashtoCode. CashtoCode has grown significantly during this time, pushing a lot of traffic and new first-time depositors towards its iGaming operators.  

Furthermore, security was also an important consideration for Rootz, as CashtoCode has a highly controlled, closed loop cash deposit mechanism. The service is designed to eliminate fraud and money laundering concerns – since its cash deposit codes can only be redeemed by customers verified by the merchant, ID’d at the point-of-sale, and cannot be transferred between individuals.


