Ria Money Transfer partners Mooney

Tuesday 1 June 2021 09:50 CET | News

Ria Money Transfer has announced the extension of its distribution network through a strategic collaboration with Mooney, one of Italy’s foremost proximity banking and payments companies.

According to the press release, the partnership enables Ria to deliver its key principles of convenience, simplicity, and value for money to Mooney’s nationwide coverage in Italy of approximately 45,000 points-of-sale and 20 million customers who make more than 200 million transactions per year.

By completing the onboarding process of Ria’s payment services at Mooney’s POS terminals, customers will now be able to send and receive EUR with new levels of accessibility. In addition to gaining network access, the deal creates future opportunities for a digital partnership through Ria’s integration into the Mooney app.

Ria Money Transfer, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, delivers innovative financial services including fast, secure, and affordable global money transfers. With the second most extensive cash settlement network and the largest direct bank deposit network in the world, Ria gets money to where it matters.

Mooney is the first Proximity Banking & Payments company in Italy which has inherited the experience of two excellences in different, but complementary business sectors: SisalPay in the field of payment services, and Banca 5 (Intesa Sanpaolo Group) in banking. It provides simple, fast, and safe access to a wide range of payment solutions such as bills, prepaid cards, mobile recharges, as well as transactions such as cash withdrawals and deposits, wire transfers and payment orders.


Keywords: partnership, POS, money transfer, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Italy
