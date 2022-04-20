Primer partners with hoolah to bring Buy Now, Pay Later across Asia

Omnichannel BNPL platform hoolah has partnered with Primer to allow merchants in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong to integrate the former’s BNPL solution.
Primer allows merchants to consolidate their payment stack, and add any API or tool from across the web to build dynamic, end-to-end payment flows. With this partnership, merchants will be able to seamlessly enable hoolah’s BNPL solution in minutes through Primer’s unified checkout and payment integration, with clicks, not code.
Zenyum, a consumer-focused healthcare brand that offers 3D-printed invisible braces, integrated hoolah through Primer in 2021, allowing consumers in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong to pay for their cosmetic dental treatments via three monthly interest-free instalments.
hoolah’s company officials stated that they are happy to be partnering with Primer to facilitate merchants unlock their full potential and increase their growth across the region. This partnership also allows them to continue growing alongside the team at Zenyum, who they’ve had the opportunity of working with since 2019.
Representative form Primer explained that they partnered with hoolah to enable fast-growing merchants like Zenyum accelerate their regional expansion plans. Through their Primer integration, Zenyum was able to simplify their payment flows and offer multiple payment methods.
