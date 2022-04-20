|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Primer partners with hoolah to bring Buy Now, Pay Later across Asia

Wednesday 20 April 2022 09:36 CET | News

Omnichannel BNPL platform hoolah has partnered with Primer to allow merchants in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong to integrate the former’s BNPL solution.

Primer allows merchants to consolidate their payment stack, and add any API or tool from across the web to build dynamic, end-to-end payment flows. With this partnership, merchants will be able to seamlessly enable hoolah’s BNPL solution in minutes through Primer’s unified checkout and payment integration, with clicks, not code.

Zenyum, a consumer-focused healthcare brand that offers 3D-printed invisible braces, integrated hoolah through Primer in 2021, allowing consumers in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong to pay for their cosmetic dental treatments via three monthly interest-free instalments. 

hoolah’s company officials stated that they are happy to be partnering with Primer to facilitate merchants unlock their full potential and increase their growth across the region. This partnership also allows them to continue growing alongside the team at Zenyum, who they’ve had the opportunity of working with since 2019.

Representative form Primer explained that they partnered with hoolah to enable fast-growing merchants like Zenyum accelerate their regional expansion plans. Through their Primer integration, Zenyum was able to simplify their payment flows and offer multiple payment methods.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, BNPL, omnichannel, instalment payments, merchants, payment methods
Categories: Online Payments
Companies: hoolah, Primer
Countries: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce News

::: more

hoolah

|

Primer

|
Discover all the Company news on hoolah and other articles related to hoolah in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like