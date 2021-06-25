|
PayRemit launches marketplace for overseas Filipino workers

Friday 25 June 2021 15:24 CET | News

Philippines-based payment gateway PayRemit has announced the launch of a marketplace dedicated for Overseas Filipino Workers.
The PayRemit app showcases a well-stocked, curated marketplace that can deliver items to OFW families across Luzon and select areas in the Visayan and Mindanao regions.

The fintech-ecommerce company made it possible for OFWs to buy online and pay in instalments since 2019, giving Filipinos in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia the same benefits and experience credit card holders have just by using the PayRemit app.

What makes PayRemit allows for cash payments collection from OFWs. Fulfillment of ecommerce transactions is done through PayRemit’s local suppliers like Abenson, Royal Star Appliances, and K Servico — all can deliver items locally.


Keywords: product launch, remittance, online payments, cross-border payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Philippines
