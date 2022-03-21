NextPay launches Email Money digital payment service

With Email Money, the company provides growing businesses with convenience when transferring funds, paying suppliers or customers by removing the need to collect and manage their recipient’s bank details.
Aside from this, the new service also adds another layer of privacy, especially for small businesses that use their personal bank accounts for their transactions. NextPay hopes to lessen the instance of human error, as the sender does not need to input long bank account details, reducing the process of manual verification.
To send money via email, NextPay users have to choose Email Money under the recipient’s receiving option and input the recipient’s email and phone number. Once the transfer has been completed, the recipient will receive an email to notify them of the transaction. Recipients may then choose which bank or e-Wallet they would like to receive their funds and confirm their identity with a one-time password. Both the sender and receiver will receive notifications when the funds have been successfully received.
