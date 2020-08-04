Sections
News

NCR unveils payment solution for dive-in restaurants

Tuesday 4 August 2020 12:32 CET | News

NCR Corp. has revealed its NCR Aloha, a contactless ordering and payment solution for dine-in restaurants, Mobile Payments Today reports. 

This solution helps guests to scan a QR code a table to access the menu, place their order, and pay. It can also integrate with loyalty systems so members can earn and redeem rewards. Restaurants can also use Aloha to gather data for more personalised guest experiences.

NCR believes that restaurants are reshaping the guest experience to offer both contactless curbside pickup and contactless dine-in to meet customer expectations. The Aloha platform enables restaurants to accelerate digital transformation and adapt to changes in the market. 


