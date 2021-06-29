|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

MiFinity launches Interac in Canada

Tuesday 29 June 2021 15:21 CET | News

Ireland-based payments provider MiFinity has announced a strategic partnership with Canada-based financial service provider Gigadat Solutions

This new partnership will complement the existing MiFinity solution and help drive Merchant and player growth to the MiFinity platform in the North American market. MiFinity has increased the number of e-wallet currencies supported within the platform to include CAD as a settlement currency.

The main benefits of the Interac / MiFinity local payment solution includes the fact that customers can select their preferred local payment method and can deposit and withdraw via Interac / MiFinity in CAD. Additional local payment options will support deposit, withdrawal and transfer functionality in different currencies across the platform.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, local payment method, online payments, e-wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like