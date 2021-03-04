|
Mastercard to develop QR payments in Azerbaijan during 2021

Thursday 4 March 2021 15:31 CET | News

Mastercard has announced that it will be developing QR payments in Azerbaijan during 2021.

According to a Mastercard representative, via a mobile device and a corresponding application, customers in stores can pay for services and goods through POS terminals. Currently, the clients of Kapital Bank OJSC can make payments via a mobile device using Mastercard.

The representative noted that the company will also implement a project related to payments for travel in the Baku metro. Mastercard will continue to implement its solutions and incentive campaigns in Azerbaijan's online payment systems in 2021.


More: Link


