|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mastercard and Ukheshe roll out virtual card solution in South Africa

Tuesday 22 March 2022 14:57 CET | News

South Africa-based fintech enablement partner Ukheshe Technologies has started to process payments for Mastercard’s Track Instant Pay solution.

Mastercard’s Track Instant Pay is a virtual card solution that uses machine learning and straight-through processing to enable instant payment of supplier invoices.

The virtual card solution analyses received invoices using machine learning to identify those likely to be rejected, then authorises the rest for payment on the same day. These payments are sent digitally, directly to the supplier’s bank account via a Mastercard virtual card. It eliminates all the usual manual processes, from verifying and manually approving invoices to manual payments or lengthy check processing, Ukheshe officials explained.

Ukheshe and its turnkey Eclipse platform is already Mastercard’s preferred implementation partner in South Africa, having launched Africa’s first Mastercard virtual card for use on WhatsApp in 2021.



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: MasterCard, partnership, virtual card, instant payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: South Africa
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like